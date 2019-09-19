Vehicle checking to be intensified from Thursday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has decided to intensify vehicle checks from Thursday in the wake of a spurt in traffic violations due to the confusion over the Centre’s revised fines for traffic offences.

However, the police or Motor Vehicles Department will not begin imposing the revised fines on the offenders from Thursday. Instead, it has been decided to hand over the cases to the court.



Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had earlier directed authorities to go slow on vehicle checks and imposition of increased fines during the Onam season. After the festive season came to an end, Transport Minister A K Saseendran spoke to the Chief Minister following which the decision to restart vehicle checks was taken.

The Chief Minister will also convene a meeting on Saturday in which the Transport Minister, Transport Secretary and officials of the Motor Vehicles Department will participate. The meeting will discuss the amended Motor Vehicles rules and decide on the fine to be levied from offenders.

The Centre’s amendments to the motor vehicle rules prescribing higher fines for offences came into effect from September 1. But the state had deferred implementing it fearing a possible backlash from motorists.

Saseendran had written to Union Road, Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari seeking reduction in the fine and punishment prescribed in the amended rules.