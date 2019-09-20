Chargesheet names CPM local leaders

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a chargesheet in the sensational Payyoli Manoj murder case before Ernakulam Chief Judicial Magistrate Court recommending department-level action against police officers who first probed the case. As many as 27 persons, mostly CPM party workers including local leaders, were chargesheeted by the Central agency.

It was on February 22, 2012, Payyoli Manoj, an autorickshaw driver and a BMS (Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh - the labour wing of the BJP) leader was attacked by a gang, allegedly comprising some CPM activists. The police first investigated the case and filed a chargesheet against 15 persons. However, citing lapses in the probe, the case was handed over to CBI.

The agency filed a chargesheet against 27 persons, including CPM Payyoli area secretary T Chandu Master and CPM Payyoli local secretary P V Ramachandran. CBI has found lapses in the police investigation.The police allegedly failed to probe the role of DYFI leader Anoop who had put together the team of assailants which murdered Manoj. The police investigation also failed to identify the conspirators, according to the CBI.