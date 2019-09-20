I’m unofficial advisor of CM, says George Muthoot

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: What if the minister’s daughter or wife meets with similar experience? An emotional George Muthoot asked while speaking about the CITU workers’ atrocities against women employees who defied the union’s strike call. He was referring to Labour Minister TP Ramakrishnan denying attacks on women employees. “I then showed video footage of women being attacked by CITU workers,” he said.

The Muthoot Finance chairman was visibly agitated while describing the police apathy and other challenges faced by his organisation. George said he had good relations with the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan who was ‘Pinarayi Chettan’ for him. “I’m his unofficial advisor on attracting investments,” he said adding that the CM did not call him after the strike began,” he said.