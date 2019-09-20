Kerala to adopt proper mechanism to grant recognition to CBSE schools

Sovi Vidyadharan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government will soon evolve a new mechanism for granting recognition to CBSE schools in the state on a case-to-case basis. This, after the High Court recently ruled that recognition from the state government was mandatory even for minority management-run schools for affiliation to CBSE. In the wake of the court order, the state expects a sudden spurt in demand for recognition certificates for unaided schools affiliated to national boards.

As per the revised CBSE bylaw, recognition certificate from the state government was mandatory for obtaining affiliation to new schools and also for periodic renewal of affiliation to existing schools. However, a number of school managements had tried to circumvent this rule using their ‘minority institution’ status. This has been turned down by the court which ruled that certain exemptions allowed to them under the Right to Education (RTE) Act do not apply in the case of affiliation to the national board.

Streamlining recognition

General Education Secretary A Shajahan told Express that the Director of General Education has been asked to draw up a proper mechanism for granting recognition to schools that satisfy conditions laid down in the CBSE bylaw. “Under the new mechanism, the Education Department will also carry out periodic inspections in schools and also act against erring institutions,” he added.

Earlier, the state government had deferred granting of No Objection Certificate (NOC) to new schools citing a policy decision. Now with the court ruling that the government has to provide recognition for schools meeting the conditions, the Education Department feels the new mechanism will come in handy.

The CBSE bylaw has laid down conditions under which schools can be granted recognition. These relate to infrastructure, qualification and salary of teachers and fees to name a few. The government will formulate a clear procedure for grant of recognition based on these conditions. Before the grant of recognition, an undertaking will be obtained from school managements that the conditions relating to teachers’ salary and qualification are being met.

Many schools run by minority managements had cited certain exemptions given to them in the RTE Act as an excuse to flout rules relating to school infrastructure, teachers’ salary and fees. The insistence on the state government recognition has paved the way for stricter monitoring of such institutions by the state and curbing of unhealthy practices. “The new bylaw of the CBSE has introduced a number of specific conditions. For obtaining affiliation from the CBSE, adherence to the bylaws is a must. The court verdict should be seen in that context,” said Indira Rajan, secretary-general, National Council of CBSE Schools.