Home States Kerala

Kerala to adopt proper mechanism to grant recognition to CBSE schools

  The government will soon evolve a new mechanism for granting recognition to CBSE schools in the state on a case-to-case basis.

Published: 20th September 2019 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2019 05:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Sovi Vidyadharan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government will soon evolve a new mechanism for granting recognition to CBSE schools in the state on a case-to-case basis. This, after the High Court recently ruled that recognition from the state government was mandatory even for minority management-run schools for affiliation to CBSE. In the wake of the court order, the state expects a sudden spurt in demand for recognition certificates for unaided schools affiliated to national boards. 

As per the revised CBSE bylaw, recognition certificate from the state government was mandatory for obtaining affiliation to new schools and also for periodic renewal of affiliation to existing schools. However, a number of school managements had tried to circumvent this rule using their ‘minority institution’ status. This has been turned down by the court which ruled that certain exemptions allowed to them under the Right to Education (RTE) Act do not apply in the case of affiliation to the national board. 

Streamlining recognition 
General Education Secretary A Shajahan told Express that the Director of General Education has been asked to draw up a proper mechanism for granting recognition to schools that satisfy conditions laid down in the CBSE bylaw. “Under the new mechanism, the Education Department will also carry out periodic inspections in schools and also act against erring institutions,” he added. 

Earlier, the state government had deferred granting of No Objection Certificate (NOC) to new schools citing a policy decision. Now with the court ruling that the government has to provide recognition for schools meeting the conditions, the Education Department feels the new mechanism will come in handy. 

The CBSE bylaw has laid down conditions under which schools can be granted recognition. These relate to infrastructure, qualification and salary of teachers and fees to name a few. The government will formulate a clear procedure for grant of recognition based on these conditions. Before the grant of recognition, an undertaking will be obtained from school managements that the conditions relating to teachers’ salary and qualification are being met. 

Many schools run by minority managements had cited certain exemptions given to them in the RTE Act as an excuse to flout rules relating to school infrastructure, teachers’ salary and fees. The insistence on the state government recognition has paved the way for stricter monitoring of such institutions by the state and curbing of unhealthy practices.  “The new bylaw of the CBSE has introduced a number of specific conditions. For obtaining affiliation from the CBSE, adherence to the bylaws is a must. The court verdict should be seen in that context,” said Indira Rajan, secretary-general, National Council of CBSE Schools.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CBSE schools Kerala
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kamalathal preparing idli (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Simple and 'wanting nothing', meet the idli paati the world is in love with
Father Mathew Kizhackechira’s phone hasn’t stopped buzzing since the video of him dancing went viral.| ( Photo | Parveen Negi )
Mathew Kizhackechira: Meeting the dancing priest who has caught Nivin Pauly's eye
Gallery
01- The spectators at the LCA division of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd were spellbound on a cloudy September morning when Union Defence Minister along with Air Vice Marshal Narmadeshwar Tiwari sortied in the indigenously-built Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LC
Jet, Set, Fly: Sporting G Suit and aviator shades, Rajnath Singh co-pilots Tejas LCA
A driver sleeps in his autorickshaw outside New Delhi Railway Station as most of the taxis and auto-rickshaws were off the roads due to transport strike called by the United Front of Transport Associations (UFTA) against various provisions of the amended Motor Vehicles act, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Transport strike against amended MV Act brings Delhi to a standstill
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp