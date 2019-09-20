Maradu flats: Kerala government to file compliance report in SC on Friday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With the deadline to demolish the four apartment complexes in Maradu ending on Friday, the state government has decided to file an affidavit signed by the chief secretary before the Supreme Court furnishing the details of the steps taken to implement the apex court order. According to sources, the compliance report will explain the steps taken to evict the residents, details of the environmental impact assessment study conducted by IIT Madras and the tendering process initiated to conduct implosion using explosives.

Meanwhile, Maradu municipal vice-chairman Boban Nedumparambil said the municipality has completed the procedure for eviction of the residents and it is for the government to decide on the future course of action. “We have served two eviction notices on the residents and invited applications from the residents who need temporary shelter. As many as 14 companies have submitted tender for conducting implosion using explosives to demolish the structures.

However, we don’t have the technical expertise to examine the tender documents and select the most eco-friendly method for demolition. So we have urged the government to form an expert committee to conduct a study,” he said. “The municipality does not have the finances to conduct the demolition drive. So the government should conduct the demolition under the supervision of the district collector,” said Boban.

Meanwhile, Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar has made it clear that the Centre will not intervene in the Maradu issue as it is for the state government to implement the Supreme Court order. Kerala Chief Secretary Tom Jose, who was on a visit to the USA, has returned to the state on Thursday.

The Supreme Court in its May 8 order had ordered the demolition of four apartment complexes -- Holy Faith H2O, Jain Coral Cove, Golden Kayaloram and Alfa Serene -- in Maradu, as the buildings were constructed violating the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) rules. On September 6, the bench comprising Justice Arun Mishra and Justice M R Shah took suo motu cognisance of the non-compliance of the order and directed the state government to demolish the flats by September 20. The court also asked the state chief secretary to appear before it on September 23.The report submitted to the state government by IIT Madras said the demolition will have a significant environmental impact.

Apex court’s orders should not be implemented mechanically, says Vijayaraghavan

T’Puram: Supreme Court orders should not be implemented mechanically, said LDF convener A Vijayaraghavan. The apex court verdict to demolish Maradu flats should be implemented without creating difficulties to flat residents, he told reporters on Thursday. On being asked about the double stance adopted by the government regarding SC verdicts on Sabarimala and Maradu, Vijayaraghavan chose to play down the same. “The Left Government is with devotees. We have made it clear more than once. During the Lok Sabha polls, the opponents were able to mislead the voters,” he said.