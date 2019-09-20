PV Sindhu to receive cash award of Rs 10 lakh from Kerala Olympic Association

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: PV Sindhu who was crowned world champion at the recently-concluded World Badminton Championship in Switzerland will be awarded Rs 10 lakh cash prize by the Kerala Olympic Association. The cash award will be handed over to Sindhu at an event held on October 9 at 3 pm by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the presence of Ministers E P Jayarajan, T M Thomas Isaac, Kadakampally Surendran, Mayor V K Prasanth, MPs, MLAs and sports stars.

Before the function, Sindhu will be brought from Central stadium to Jimmy George International stadium in an open jeep accompanied by cyclists, roller skaters and mounted police. Sportspersons and school students will greet Sindhu en route.

The association decided to honour her because she is the first Indian to become a world champion. At the event, the online sports channel of Kerala Olympic Association will be inaugurated. This is the first time in the country that a dedicated online sports channel is being launched in a regional language.