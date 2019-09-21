Hopes of Maradu flats’ occupants now rest on govt petition before SC

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Though Chief Secretary Tom Jose on Friday filed a compliance report before the Supreme Court on the demolition of Maradu flats, stating the government is obliged to execute the apex court verdict, residents of the four ill-fated Maradu flats are hopeful of a turnaround in their fates.



For, many of them believe that the report – which details the steps taken so far to execute the demolition order and lists the difficulties in handling the implosion of such a huge magnitude – is an extension of the promise made by the government on the issue.

“Due to the SC’s adamant stand, the government cannot make contradictory statements in the hearing. And the authorities are trying to obtain an extension for implementing the apex court order,” said Shamsudeen Karunagappally, president, Holy Faith H2O Residents’ Association.

With the new-found support, the residents have demanded a clarification from the apex court regarding the eviction.

“Till date, the Supreme Court has not mentioned anything about the future of nearly 1,500 residents of the apartments.”

“Without getting a proper clarification from the court on the eviction plan, none of us will vacate our flats. Many of the families who live abroad have also arrived before the verdict. A few of us will be at the Supreme Court along with the counsel, on September 23 the deadline set by

the court ,” Shamsudeen said.

Apprehensions persist

A few residents, however, remain apprehensive about the state government’s commitment to the issue. “Most of the politicians are shedding crocodile tears. They need to protect their benami investments with the builders. It is possible there may be a sudden change in the government’s position in the court,” said a resident.