Home States Kerala

Hopes of Maradu flats’ occupants now rest on govt petition before SC

With not many avenues remaining, the move has given the affected parties something to look forward to

Published: 21st September 2019 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2019 06:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Though Chief Secretary Tom Jose on Friday filed a compliance report before the Supreme Court on the demolition of Maradu flats, stating the government is obliged to execute the apex court verdict, residents of the four ill-fated Maradu flats are hopeful of a turnaround in their fates.

For, many of them believe that the report – which details the steps taken so far to execute the demolition order and lists the difficulties in handling the implosion of such a huge magnitude – is an extension of the promise made by the government on the issue.

“Due to the SC’s adamant stand, the government cannot make contradictory statements in the hearing. And the authorities are trying to obtain an extension for implementing the apex court order,” said Shamsudeen Karunagappally, president, Holy Faith H2O Residents’ Association. 
With the new-found support, the residents have demanded a clarification from the apex court regarding the eviction. 

“Till date, the Supreme Court has not mentioned anything about the future of nearly 1,500 residents of the apartments.” 
“Without getting a proper clarification from the court on the eviction plan, none of us will vacate our flats. Many of the families who live abroad have also arrived before the verdict. A few of us will be at the Supreme Court along with the counsel, on September 23 the deadline set by 
the court ,” Shamsudeen said. 

Apprehensions persist
A few residents, however, remain apprehensive about the state government’s commitment to the issue. “Most of the politicians are shedding crocodile tears. They need to protect their benami investments with the builders. It is possible there may be a sudden change in the government’s position in the court,” said a resident.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maradu flats Supreme Court
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amit Panghal |AP
Amit Panghal becomes first Indian ever to enter World Boxing Championships final
School childrens shout slogans in front of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indian students and activists join global climate protests before UNGA summit in New York
Gallery
Throughout the world Friday, young people banded together to demand that world leaders headed to a United Nations summit in New York step up their efforts to combat climate change. IN PIC: A scene from the protest organised in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Youth worldwide call for action on climate change, here's how India responded
Here is the list of 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada.
Vijay's Kushi to Ajith's Varalaru: 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada - Part 1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp