Home States Kerala

Kerala HC directs police to provide protection to Orthodox faction

The Bench also directed the police to ensure that the parishioners are able to take part in services without any obstruction from clergymen and followers of the Jacobite faction.

Published: 21st September 2019 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2019 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court on Friday directed the police to provide adequate protection to the vicars of the Orthodox faction to conduct services in St Mary’s Orthodox Syrian Church (Piravom Valiya Palli), Piravom. The Bench also directed the police to ensure that the parishioners are able to take part in services without any obstruction from clergymen and followers of the Jacobite faction.

The court issued the order on a petition filed by Fr Skaria Vattakattil and two other vicars of the Orthodox faction seeking police protection to discharge their spiritual and managerial duties based on the 1934 constitution of the Malankara Church.

The state government submitted that there would be an imminent threat to law and order if any attempt was made by the vicar or priests appointed by the Malankara Metropolitan to enter the church to conduct services. The court observed that with reference to the manner in which the police have to act and the requirements suggested by the police, it did not want to express any opinion. 

“Police will have to handle the law and order situation as and when it arises taking into account the ground reality. It is not for the court to suggest as to how the police should act to prevent any untoward incident. Police will have to act within the framework of the authority vested with it in accordance with the law,” observed the court.

The state added that a majority of parishioners are followers of the Jacobite faction and it was understood that there would be stiff resistance from them against the Orthodox believers while taking forceful control of the church.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala High Court
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amit Panghal |AP
Amit Panghal becomes first Indian ever to enter World Boxing Championships final
School childrens shout slogans in front of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indian students and activists join global climate protests before UNGA summit in New York
Gallery
Throughout the world Friday, young people banded together to demand that world leaders headed to a United Nations summit in New York step up their efforts to combat climate change. IN PIC: A scene from the protest organised in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Youth worldwide call for action on climate change, here's how India responded
Here is the list of 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada.
Vijay's Kushi to Ajith's Varalaru: 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada - Part 1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp