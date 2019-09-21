Sarovaram Biopark rape case: Cops trying to hush up rape case, says victim’s kin

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The parents of a girl who was drugged and raped by a 19-year-old boy at Sarovaram Biopark here in July have come out in the open alleging that the police were trying to hush up the case. The eighteen-year-old girl, who is a Christian, also accused the boy of compelling her to convert to Islam. An FIR was registered by Nadakkavu police on August 5 based on a written complaint filed by the girl, who is studying in a coaching centre in the city. However, the police are yet to arrest the accused.

According to the girl’s complaint, the accused, a resident of Naduvannur, took her to Sarovaram Biopark on July 25 afternoon where she was offered juice laced with a drug. The accused then raped her and filmed the assault. The boy later blackmailed her and extorted money. He also threatened her of dire consequences, including making the photos and videos of the assault public on social media, if she revealed the incident to anyone. He had studied at the same centre a year ago.

“It was only a few days after the incident she revealed the ordeal to us when we inquired why she failed to attend classes on August 1 and 2. She told us that he promised to marry her if she converted to Islam. When she refused, he pressured her to commit suicide,” the girl’s father told Express.

“I had lodged a complaint with Nadakkavu police on August 3. I was not satisfied with the police response. The officer didn’t take the complaint seriously. It was evident as he told me that he would scold and warn the boy, delete the video clip and also try to ensure that we get compensation,” said her father.

“My daughter herself lodged a complaint with the Nadakkavu police on August 5. Her statement was recorded by the police and the magistrate on August 6. The following day, I was informed by Nadakkavu CI that the case was transferred to Medical College police station as Sarovaram Biopark was within the station’s jurisdiction. On August 14, the Medical College CI informed me that they needed to take my daughter’s statement again. The officer recorded her statement on August 19. My daughter later complained to us of verbal harassment by officers,” he said.

The accused was charged under Section 376 (punishment for rape), 384 (punishment for extortion) and 506 (ll) (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. Kozhikode Deputy Commissioner of Police AK Jamaludheen said, “The boy had moved the HC seeking anticipatory bail. The court rejected his petition. He hasn’t appeared yet. We are searching for him. He will be arrested and produced before court.”