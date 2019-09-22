‘Help adopt new modes of medical treatment’

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, while speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the golden jubilee celebrations of the Department of Urology of Government Medical College at GV Raja Convention Centre in Kovalam on Saturday, said awareness should be created to promote retroperitoneoscopic surgery, a form of urology surgery, among people. The facility has been available at GMC since 2009 and the procedure is considered safe for internal organs.

The number of people with kidney diseases have increased to 2.5 lakh now. Uncontrolled diabetes and high blood pressure have resulted in renal problems. As many as 1,500 patients are awaiting kidney transplantation. There has been a six fold increase in the number of dialysis units in the state. Health Minister K K Shailaja presided over the function. Director of Department of Medical Education Ramla Beevi and HoD of Urology G Venugopal attended.