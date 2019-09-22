Three dead as flash flood washes them away

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Three members of a family died after they were washed away by flash flood in Chingakkallu river at Kalikkavu in the district on Saturday. Two others, also members of the same family, were rescued by local residents.

The deceased are Yusaf, 25, of Parambilpadi House, Vegnara; his cousin’s wife Jubaidiya, 31, and her seven-month-old daughter Fathima Abeeha. Yusaf’s wife Shaheeda, 19, and Jubaidiya’s son Muhammad Akbal escaped with minor injuries.

According to the police, the victims were part of a 10-member group who had reached Chingakkallu from Vengara to visit a relative’s house. The mishap happened while they were out for sightseeing. They were standing on the rocks near the river when the water level rose suddenly following heavy rain in the hill areas.

Though five members were caught in the flash flood, two were rescued by local residents, the police said.

Later, the police, Fire and Rescue Services personnel and members of the trauma care units reached the spot and recovered the bodies.