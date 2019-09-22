Home States Kerala

With date set for bypoll, Kerala gets into election mode

The election is also crucial for the LDF, which is still smarting from the Lok Sabha poll debacle, to protect its sole sitting seat in Aroor.

Published: 22nd September 2019 05:55 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state has got into a poll mode with the declaration of byelection in Vattiyoorkavu, Konni, Aroor, Ernakulam and Manjeshwar assembly segments, which will be held on October 21. The results will be announced on October 24.

The bypolls could be more of a political challenge to the United Democratic Front than the ruling Left front, as it would be fighting to save its turf from the saffron combine which is fast making inroads into the state. 

The election is also crucial for the LDF, which is still smarting from the Lok Sabha poll debacle, to protect its sole sitting seat in Aroor.

Soon after the Election Commission’s announcement of the bypoll schedule, state’s Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena said Model Code of Conduct has come into effect in five districts - Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Ernakulam and Kasaragod - where the assembly segments are located.

