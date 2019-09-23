Home States Kerala

Congress begins discussions on party candidates for Kerala by-elections

With the poll panel announcing byelections to five Assembly constituencies in the state, the Congress has commenced discussions on party candidates.

Ramesh Chennithala

Kerala Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala (File photo)

By Arun Lakshman
Express News Service

While the ‘I’ group candidate will be contesting from Vattiyoorkavu, possibilities of Peethambarakurup, K Mohankumar and Neyyatinkara Sanal have increased. Sources in the party indicated that Peethambarakurup, former Kollam MP, is most likely to get the ticket as both Ramesh Chennithala and K Muraleedharan are extending their full support. The prominence of the Nair community in the constituency is a major factor leading to his candidature. While both Mohankumar and Sanal belong to the Nair community, their possibilities are bleak. Mohankumar is the serving State Human Rights Commission member while Sanal is the DCC president.

In Konni, the Congress has not yet come up with any names. But Adoor Prakash’s close associate Robin Peter’s name is doing the rounds. There are demands that the candidate must be from the Ezhava community as ever since Prakash resigned the Assembly seat when he was elected MP, the party does not have any representative from the community.  

In Ernakulam, the name of KV Thomas is prominent and with the advent of Sonia Gandhi at the helm of affairs, he has emerged powerful. There are possibilities of Thomas getting the mantle as he is popular throughout the constituency. However, the names of former Ernakulam Mayor Tony Chammany and DCC president TJ Vinodh are also in the reckoning.

The party is pushing for the candidature of Shanimol Usman for Aroor. She had taken the lead in the constituency in the 2019 general elections from Alappuzha seat. However, the names of DCC president M Liju and AA Shukoor are also under consideration.

With UDF candidate Rajmohan Unnithan gaining a considerable lead in the 2019 LS polls from Manjeshwar segment, several leaders are lobbying for the seat in the Muslim League. Party district president MC Khamaruddin is the frontrunner.

