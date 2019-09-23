Home States Kerala

Depression off Gujarat: Rain likely to intensify in state from tomorrow

The state is likely to experience isolated heavy rain from Tuesday as a depression has formed over the east-central and adjoining northeast Arabian Sea off Gujarat coast.

Published: 23rd September 2019 01:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2019 10:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state is likely to experience isolated heavy rain from Tuesday as a depression has formed over the east-central and adjoining northeast Arabian Sea off Gujarat coast. The state has been witnessing a lull in rain from the first week of September after the heavy August rain.
According to the weather bulletin of the Indian Meteorological Department, the depression over the east-central and adjoining northeast Arabian Sea off Gujarat coast moved west-northwest with a speed of 15 kmph and lay centred over the northeast and adjoining east-central Arabian Sea.

It is very likely to intensify further into a deep depression in the next 12 hours and into a cyclonic storm in the subsequent 24 hours and move west-northwest towards Oman coast during the next 72 hours.
Squally wind with speed reaching 45-55 kmph to 65 kmph is likely to prevail over the east-central and adjoining northeast Arabian Sea which is likely to become a gale with speed reaching 65-75 kmph gusting to 85 kmph over the northeast and adjoining east-central Arabian Sea in the subsequent 24 hours.

Warning for fishermen

The fishermen are advised not to venture into the east-central and adjoining northeast
Arabian Sea along and off Gujarat coast during the next 48 hours.They are advised not to venture into the east-central and adjoining northeast Arabian Sea during the next 48 hours and into the west-central
and adjoining northwest Arabian Sea from Monday evening to Wednesday.

