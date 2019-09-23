Kerala destitute home officer beats up elderly mother, video goes viral

By Express News Service

KOCHI: An elderly mother was thrashed and verbally abused by an officer of a government-owned destitute home functioning under Kochi Corporation where her mentally unstable 38-year-old daughter is an inmate for last six months.

Anwar Hussain, Superintendent of the Palluruthy Relief Settlement (PRS) centre, beat up Karthyayani Amma, hailing from Cherthala, when she questioned him about her daughter being allegedly forced to work at his house in Thiruvanathapuram even after the staff raising objections.

"Earlier my daughter worked as a housemaid in Kochi and she also earned some money which is kept in her bank account. The Superintendent also forced my daughter to work at his house in Thiruvananthapuram even after the staff objected it. He also looted her hard-earned money from the bank account. But when I asked him to give back her bank passbook and ATM card, he started kicking and used abusive words against me," said Karthyayani Amma, when asked about the incident.

The incident which took place around 11 am, came to the light when one of the staff members at the centre recorded the incident and spread it through social media. The video clip clearly shows the superintended pushing Karthyayani Amma out of his office. He also showered abuses over the women when her daughter tried to take her away from him.

Meanwhile, some of the staff alleged that Hussain had sexually abused the woman's daughter. "The superintendent took her to his home at Thiruvananthapuram for some days. Though several people of the PRS raised objections, he took her to his home. She also complained that she was sexually exploited," said a staff of the PRS, on condition of anonymity.

The staff also added that Anwar used abusive words and attacked other inmates of the PRS where around 162 inmates, including 32 women, are staying.

Meanwhile, based on the direction of District Collector S Suhas, the police registered a case against Anwar. According to the police, the IPC sessions such as 323, 324, 354, 294 (B) and 506 (1) are charged against the officer. The sections includes punishment for voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means, and assault or criminal force to women with intent to outrage her modesty. "A report regarding the incident will be submitted to the District collector," said the police.