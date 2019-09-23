Kerala-origin Maradu flat owners reach out to PM Modi at Houston

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A group of Kerala-origin American citizens owning apartments in the Maradu flat complexes slated for demolition has submitted a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi through the Federation of Kerala Association in North America (FOKANA) in the backdrop of ‘Howdy Modi’ event at Houston in the US on Sunday.

“Although we couldn’t meet Modi in person to explain our plight, our petition has been submitted by FOKANA office-bearers. We are expecting PMO’s intervention in this matter,” said Jaison Thomas, a US-based flat owner in Holy Faith H2O apartment.

Around 15 US-based Keralites have apartments in Maradu and among them, nine bought flats in Holy Faith H2O. The petition alleged that US investors in Kerala have been cheated by the state government and builders by hiding CRZ violations during the sale of apartments.

“Despite not committing any mistakes, we are being tortured for illegal actions committed by the builders and government officials. They intentionally hid the violations during the time of sale. Our right for natural justice has been grossly violated in the issue,” said another flat owner.

Besides, flat owners have reached out to New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy who will take up the issue during his ongoing visit to India.