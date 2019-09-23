Home States Kerala

Kerala-origin Maradu flat owners reach out to PM Modi at Houston

Around 15 US-based Keralites have apartments in Maradu and among them, nine bought flats in Holy Faith H2O.

Published: 23rd September 2019 01:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2019 10:37 AM   |  A+A-

Holy Faith H2O apartments in Kochi

Holy Faith H2O apartments in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A group of Kerala-origin American citizens owning apartments in the Maradu flat complexes slated for demolition has submitted a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi through the Federation of Kerala Association in North America (FOKANA) in the backdrop of ‘Howdy Modi’ event at Houston in the US on Sunday.

“Although we couldn’t meet Modi in person to explain our plight, our petition has been submitted by FOKANA office-bearers. We are expecting PMO’s intervention in this matter,” said Jaison Thomas, a US-based flat owner in Holy Faith H2O apartment.

Around 15 US-based Keralites have apartments in Maradu and among them, nine bought flats in Holy Faith H2O. The petition alleged that US investors in Kerala have been cheated by the state government and builders by hiding CRZ violations during the sale of apartments.

“Despite not committing any mistakes, we are being tortured for illegal actions committed by the builders and government officials. They intentionally hid the violations during the time of sale. Our right for natural justice has been grossly violated in the issue,” said another flat owner.

Besides, flat owners have reached out to New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy who will take up the issue during his ongoing visit to India.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Federation of Kerala Association in North America Narendra Modi Howdy Modi Holy Faith H2O apartment
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Benny Chitty
    agreed. Supreme Court
    12 hours ago reply
Videos
Students of NLS Bangalore boycott examinations
Britons march in southern Spain ahead of Brexit
Gallery
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
'Game of Thrones' resurrected the Iron Throne at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards, ruling as top drama on a night of surprises in which Billy Porter and Jharrel Jerome made history and the comedy series 'Fleabag' led a British invasion, winning the most number of Emmys. Take a look at all the winning moments from television's big night! (Photos | AP)
Emmys 2019 in photos: 'Fleabag' stages surprise takeover as 'Games of Thrones' takes final bow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp