Home States Kerala

71.43% turnout in Pala bypoll

6 per cent decrease in polling compared to 77.25 per cent in 2016 assembly elections

Published: 24th September 2019 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2019 05:52 AM   |  A+A-

UDF candidate Jose Tom and wife Jessy Tom after casting their votes at the booth set up at the Govt LP School, Poovathode on Monday | Express

By Abhilash Chandran
Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Even though, candidates and other politicians intensely campaigned at the grass-root level, the polling percentage in the Pala assembly constituency byelection held on Monday recorded significant decrease compared to the previous assembly election held in 2016. As per Election Commission records, the provisional polling percentage was 71.43 at 6 pm, the closing time. The final figure is likely to change after the final compilation of the election data. Of the total 179,107 voters in the constituency, 127,939 voted, in which 65,203 were males and 62,736 females. 

There is nearly six per cent decrease in the voter turnout compared to 2016 elections when the constituency had registered 77.25 per cent polling. The polling percentage in Pala assembly segment was 72.68 in the previous Lok Sabha elections. Though, the initial hours witnessed brisk polling with the polling recorded at 13.20 per cent at 9 am and crossed 50 per cent by 2 pm, the turnout of voters came down in the afternoon session. The polling was peaceful in the constituency.

A long queue of voters seen on Monday morning at the booth at the St Mary’s Higher Secondary School, Bharananganam, on Monday | Vishnu Prathap

Meanwhile, the candidates of the major political fronts claimed the trend in the voter turnout in their favour and exuded confidence of winning the battle. The LDF candidate Mani C Kappan was cent per cent confident of winning the election. “The fall or rise in polling per cent would not affect LDF prospect. Several factors favour LDF including the absence of a towering candidate like K M Mani in the opposite side, discontent in UDF and united efforts made by the LDF leadership. I will win with a resounding majority,” Kappan told Express. 

The UDF candidate Jose Tom also didn’t have any doubt about his victory. “Though the polling was not recorded as expected, this won’t affect our chances. I don’t want to comment about the majority. But, the overall trend was in favour of the UDF. People of Pala want a UDF representative to follow the footsteps of K M Mani,” he said. The NDA candidate N Hari, too appeared confident. “Taking into account the responses from the booths, I am confident about the results. The BJP and NDA workers in the polling booths were very much enthusiastic on the turnout of the voters,” he said.

Earlier, the polling commenced with a mock poll in the morning. Polling was delayed in six booths as some EVMs developed technical snags before the polling started and four machines faulted halfway. Polling resumed after the sectoral officers replaced the voting machines in those booths. 

Mani C Kappan and Jose Tom cast their votes in the early hours of the polling at Govt Polytechnic School, Kanattupara and Govt LP School, Poovathode respectively. Kerala Congress (M) leader Jose K Mani, MP, and his family members voted at booth number 128 at St Thomas High School, Pala by 8.45 am. Popular voters including Pala bishop Joseph Kallarangattu, actor Miya, filmmaker Bhadran and others also cast their votes in the morning itself. The byelection was declared following the demise of Kerala Congress(M) stalwart KM Mani in April.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pala bypoll UDF LDF
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of NLS Bangalore boycott examinations
Britons march in southern Spain ahead of Brexit
Gallery
Lionel Messi won the FIFA Men's Player of the Year award with Megan Rapinoe bagging the women's prize to cap a historic year for the United States' World Cup icon. Take a look at all the winners! (Photo | AP)
The best FIFA Football Awards 2019: Lionel Messi and Megan Rapinoe are the players of the year!
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp