Election Commission issues bypoll notification

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: The Election Commission of India (ECI) issued notification for the byelections in Aroor assembly constituency, along with four other constituencies in the state, on Monday. The elections will be held on October 21 and the counting will be held on October 24. Candidates can file nomination papers till September 30. The scrutiny of nominations will be held on October 1 and the last date for withdrawal of nominations is October 3, said District Collector and District Election Officer Adeela Abdulla.

The model code of conduct (MCC) came into force after the declaration of the election date. Complaints related to violation of MCC can be submitted to the nodal officer or district planning officer. The district election officer has appointed an anti-defacement squad, static surveillance squad, video surveillance squad, flying squad and video viewing squad.

A round-the-clock control room was opened at the Collectorate in connection with bypoll. A district contact centre will function at the collectorate to answer queries related to voters list. A toll-free number, 1950, has also been arranged.

Cooperative societies joint registrar was appointed as the returning officer (RO) of the constituency. Pattanakad block development officer will be the assistant returning officer (ARO). The nomination can be filed with the RO and ARO from 11am to 3pm.

Contact Numbers

For reporting violations of MCC: 9495928110

Round-the-clock control room: 0477-2238630