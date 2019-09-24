Home States Kerala

Hrishikesh Nair steps down as CEO of Kerala IT Parks

 Hrishikesh Nair stepped down as the chief executive officer of Kerala IT Parks after a stint of over 6 years.

Published: 24th September 2019 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2019 06:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Hrishikesh Nair stepped down as the chief executive officer of Kerala IT Parks after a stint of over 6 years. The government has made Sasi PM as the new chief executive. He is the director of International Centre for Free and Open Source Software (ICFOSS) and would hold the additional charge.

Hrishikesh who stepped down on Monday, will stay for a couple of days to help the new CEO. He told Express that he was returning to USA to take up an IT job. Hrishikesh was appointed CEO of Infopark Kochi by the UDF government in July 2013. When the LDF government came he was made the CEO of all the IT parks (re-branded as Kerala IT Parks). The government later gave him a six-month extension in July.

Sasi P M

“I have completed and delivered all assignments for the government. All the three IT parks in the state have registered operational profit,” said Hrishikesh. During his term, phase-2 of Infopark, Technocity and phase-3 of Technopark became functional. Major companies such as Nissan, Terranet, Way.com, and co-developers such as World Trade Centre, Lulu, Brigade and  Taurus started their buildings in IT parks during this period.

A controversy erupted during his tenure when Nissan which is building its Global Digital Hub complained of slow progress in project clearance and lack of social infrastructure. Hrishikesh said the problems raised by Nissan were beyond the level of an IT Park CEO and government had given high priority to resolve the issues. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hrishikesh Nair Kerala IT Parks
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of NLS Bangalore boycott examinations
Britons march in southern Spain ahead of Brexit
Gallery
Lionel Messi won the FIFA Men's Player of the Year award with Megan Rapinoe bagging the women's prize to cap a historic year for the United States' World Cup icon. Take a look at all the winners! (Photo | AP)
The best FIFA Football Awards 2019: Lionel Messi and Megan Rapinoe are the players of the year!
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp