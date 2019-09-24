Home States Kerala

Kerala vigilance department conducts statewide inspection to check road quality

During the inspection held in the Peroorkada-Sasthamangalam road at Oolampara, it was found that an inadequate amount of bitumen was used in construction.

kerala roads

The public, with the support of a police officer, filling a pothole with mud. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau is conducting a state-wide inspection of the PWD roads after several complaints were registered with the anti-graft body regarding the quality of the materials used for construction.

Named operation "Saral Rastha", the drive was held in presence of Vigilance director Anil Kanth in Thiruvananthapuram city. During the inspection held in the Peroorkada-Sasthamangalam road at Oolampara, it was found that an inadequate amount of bitumen was used in construction. Similar issue was also noticed at Muttada.

Vigilance sources said samples were collected from the PWD roads that were in a dilapidated state. These will be sent to labs for examination. The sources added that one of the complaints that the Vigilance had received was about contractors disregarding the PWD order regarding maintenance of the roads they had constructed.

Rules say the warranty period for roads is 18 months and maintenance during this period should be done at the contractors' expense.

However, many of the contractors were not following the rules and government funds were being used to repair the roads.

A top-level officer said in several places, bitumen was used only two centimetres deep instead of the stipulated five centimetres.

"While the samples were being taken from the roads, they were breaking apart as inadequate amount of tar was used," the officer added. The inspection is expected to continue for a few more days.

