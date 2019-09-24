Home States Kerala

Kozhikode school bags top accreditation

Of the various appraisal parameters, the school managed to secure the highest in the areas of faculty competence, sports, academic reputation, infrastructure provision and value for money.

The Government Vocational Higher Secondary School for Girls, Nadakkavu in Kozhikode  Manu R Mavelil

By Linta Mary Philip
Express News Service

KOCHI: A well-designed school building set amidst beautiful gardens, adequately equipped and airy assembly halls, facilities for indoor and outdoor sports; Government Vocational Higher Secondary School (GVHSS), Nadakkavu is a state-run school that can make any onlooker proud of the public education system in Kerala. The school has secured second-ranking in the Education World Magazine’s India’s Top 10 Government Day Schools, 2019-2010 category. 

The school secured a total 1601 points sharing the position with Kendriya Vidyalaya, IIT Madras campus on the basis of 14 parameters, falling just 17 points short of the Rajakiya Prathibha Vikas Vidhyalaya, New Delhi, which secured the first place. The school with a strength of 2,600 students manages to maintain cleanliness and foster an atmosphere that is conducive for studies. “We try to inculcate a culture of general hygiene in all our students which goes a long way in maintaining neatness on the premises,” says K Jaloos, VHS principal in charge. 

Of the various appraisal parameters, the school managed to secure the highest in the areas of faculty competence, sports, academic reputation, infrastructure provision and value for money. The training that is being provided to the teachers as a part of the PRISM project of MLA Pradeep Kumar, significantly adds value to their skill. Representatives of Indian Institute of Management and Institute of Management in Government provided training to the faculty.

“The Theme Centered Interaction classes provided to both teachers and parents of the school, went on to significantly improve the quality of the services provided. The school has also won the state award for the best PTI team,” adds Jaloos.  Furthermore, the school has ample facilities for indoor and outdoor sports activities. It is referred to as the football factory of Kerala for its fiery girl’s football teams which compete at state and national level championships. Their latest achievement was winning the state level Subroto cup.

The school also has robust hockey, table tennis and arm wrestling teams that have taken part in state and national level tournaments. The community services provided are also notable. Of all government schools, it had managed to contribute the most to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund, post last year’s flood.

