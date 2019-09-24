Home States Kerala

Poll code enforcement puts Travancore Devaswom Board in a fix

The TDB headquarters is in Thiruvananthapuram and with the Vattiyoorkavu assembly byelection being declared, the district falls under the model code of conduct.

Published: 24th September 2019 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2019 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

Travancore Devaswom Board manages the famous Lord Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala. (File Photo)

By Arun Lakshman
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the Mandala-Makaravilakku season of Sabarimala temple commencing on November 17, the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) is in a fix as several development works to be carried out at the Sanidhanam, Pampa and Nilakkal will be delayed due to the restrictions on spending following the election model code of conduct coming into effect.

The TDB, which had lost around Rs 150 crore due to the reduced volume of pilgrim flow to the temple following the troubles over the entry of women, was trying to recoup the losses in the coming season and was in the process of carrying out several maintenance works at the three sites. While the state government had promised Rs 100 crore to make up for the loss of revenue in the previous season, it hadn’t materialise till Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran took a strong stand following which the finance department cleared `30 crore. 

However, with the model code of conduct in place, money cannot be transferred for the development and maintenance works and the board is in a quandary as it is expecting a huge turnout of devotees this season. “The board does not have a problem in this. We are carrying out maintenance and I think we will continue with the works which have already commenced. This will not lead to the violation of code of conduct,” K P Sankaradas, TDM member, told Express.

The TDB headquarters is in Thiruvananthapuram and with the Vattiyoorkavu assembly byelection being declared, the district falls under the model code of conduct. Similarly, Konni which is also going to the polls is in Pathanamthitta district, as is Sabarimala temple, and hence the code of conduct will be in force. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
model code of conduct Kerala bypolls Travancore Devaswom Board
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of NLS Bangalore boycott examinations
Britons march in southern Spain ahead of Brexit
Gallery
Lionel Messi won the FIFA Men's Player of the Year award with Megan Rapinoe bagging the women's prize to cap a historic year for the United States' World Cup icon. Take a look at all the winners! (Photo | AP)
The best FIFA Football Awards 2019: Lionel Messi and Megan Rapinoe are the players of the year!
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp