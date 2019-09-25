Kerala, TN agree to review Parambikulam-Aliyar water-sharing agreement

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala and Tamil Nadu agreed to review the Parambikulam-Aliyar water-sharing agreement. Both states will form secretary-level committees to draft the new agreement and also to resolve other inter-state water sharing issues.

This decision was taken at the meeting of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswamy in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.

Each committee will have five members including technical experts. The panel members and first meeting venue will be announced in a week.

The committee will also discuss Anamalayar diversion and Neelar-Nellar diversion.