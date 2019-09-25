Kozhikode: Youth who drugged and raped girl surrenders

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Police on Tuesday arrested the 19-year-old who allegedly drugged and raped a girl at Sarovaram Biopark here on July 25. Naduvannur Kuttikandi Veetil Muhammed Jasim surrendered before the Medical College police and his arrest was recorded.

The youth will be presented before the court on Wednesday, said the police. The accused was charged with rape, extortion and criminal intimidation.

The survivor, who is a Christian, also accused the youth of compelling her to convert to Islam. An FIR was registered by Nadakkavu police on August 5 based on a complaint by the girl. The accused was her senior at a coaching centre in the city.

Till the accused surrendered on Tuesday, police had made no progress in the case. Due to the delay in the investigation, the girl’s parents approached the union home ministry, following which the National Investigation Agency (NIA) gathered details from the police as well as from the parents.

In her complaint, the survivor had alleged the accused used to blackmail her with the video and photo he allegedly shot at Sarovaram Park after giving her drug-laced juice. He also threatened her of dire consequences, including making the photos and videos of the assault public on social media if she revealed the incident to anyone.