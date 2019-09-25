Man jailed over FB live video at hospital released; Congress offers support

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Shyju, a daily wage labourer who was jailed for 10 days after he allegedly disrupted activities at Koyilandy Taluk Hospital, was released on bail on Tuesday following the intervention of district authorities.

Shyju had on September 8 gone live on Facebook, describing his experience at the hospital when he took his five-year-old son there after the latter’s fever aggravated. While speaking to media persons at the DCC office in the evening along with DCC president T Siddique, Shyju demanded an explanation for the charges slapped on him.“I expressed my frustration at having to wait for hours at the hospital to meet the doctor while others were being let in,” he said. “Even after the arrest was made, no one in the hospital was aware of the case that was charged against me,” he said.

Framed charges

Charges against Shyju are uttering obscenities in public place (section 294 b), assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of duty (section 353-non bailable) of Indian Penal Code and taking photographs or recording videos or propagating them at any place in a manner affecting the reasonable privacy of women of the Kerala Police Act 119 (b). He was also charged with hospital violence and damage.Siddique demanded the police to explain the reason for Shyju’s imprisonment. “Shyju was picked up from his home on the pretext of solving a complaint received against him,” said Siddique. Demanding action against those who registered a complaint against Shyju, the DCC will hold a protest march to Koyilandy police station on October 5.

Rajesh’s death

The DCC leadership also raised allegations against the CPM regarding the death of auto driver Rajesh in Elathur.The death of the auto driver was caused due to injuries sustained when he was allegedly attacked by CPM workers, rather than by the burns caused when he tried to immolate himself. DCC also announced that Meghala Gandhi Yatra will be taken out on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on October 2.