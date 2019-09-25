Pala bypoll: BJP leader Sreedharan Pillai admits to organisational flaws

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: BJP state president PS Sreedharan Pillai on Tuesday admitted that there were certain organisational flaws in the Pala by-election and said that the party would conduct an investigation and take action against those responsible for the organisational flaws.

Speaking to media persons at the party state headquarters here, Pillai said that a mandalam president was already suspended following organisational lapse in the by-election. Though there were also versions that he had resigned from the party, the BJP state president said that he had not received any resignation letter. In reply to a question, he said that there was no erosion of party votes in Pala and added that there was, in fact, an increase in the vote share.

Pillai opts out of race

The BJP state president made it clear that he was not for contesting the ensuing by-election and added that the list of NDA candidates would be forwarded to the national leadership on Tuesday. Pillai said that he had never requested anyone for a political posting and ruled out rumours that he was eyeing the post of Law Commission chairman. The BJP state president also said that the NDA ally BDJS had not staked a claim for contesting the by-elections.