Alkesh replaces Hanish as Kochi Metro MD, gets two other vital posts too

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Alkesh Kumar Sharma will replace APM Mohammed Hanish as the Kochi Metro managing director. He will also function as the Smart City CEO and principal secretary industries (Kochi-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor).

Sharma’s previous stint as CEO and MD of Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor Development should come in handy as the state eyes to create 10,000 direct jobs and attract investments worth Rs 10,000 crore through the Bengaluru-Kochi corridor. He had recently returned from Central deputation.

Hanish was recently questioned by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau in connection with the Palarivattom flyover case. He was the MD of Roads and Bridges Development Corporation of Kerala when the flyover was built. Hanish will hold the post of secretary, labour and skills department.

“We’ve taken a case against H2O Holy Faith builder Sany Francis on the complaint from, a flat owner. The FIR was filed for cheating the owner of Rs 75 lakh,” Maradu police said. Also, Panangad police charged separate cases against Jain Housing and Alpha Ventures on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Thachankary new Crime Branch ADGP

 Controversial officer Tomin J Thachankary is the new Crime Branch ADGP, a post that has been held additionally by Intelligence chief T K Vinod Kumar.

Thachankary has been functioning as Armed Police Battalion ADGP

Anti-Naxal Terror Squad SP Chaithra Teresa John given full additional charge of India Reserve Battalion Commandant