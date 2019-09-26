Home States Kerala

In Konni, KU Janeeshkumar is the LDF nominee

The formal announcement of Janeeshkumar as the LDF candidate will be made at the party state committee meeting, to be held in Thiruvananthapuram, on Friday.

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: DYFI state vice-president KU Janeeshkumar will be the CPM-LDF nominee for Konni byelection. The candidature of Janeeshkumar was finalised at the party mandalam committee meet held on Wednesday. Party state secretariat members K N Balagopal and K J Thomas were present at the meeting.

Though there were three more names, including party district secretary K P Udayabhanu, CITU district secretary P J Ajayakumar and Perunad area committee member M S Rajendran, doing the rounds, a majority of the committee members zeroed in on Janeeshkumar.

Long stint in SFI and DYFI
Before becoming DYFI state vice-president, K U Janeeshkumar, 35, a lawyer by profession, was the MG University union general secretary and former Ranni St Thomas College union chairman and university union councillor. Belonging to Seethathode panchayat in Konni taluk, Janeeshkumar is the CPM district committee member and State Youth Commission member.

