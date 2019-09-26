Kerala bypolls: Three fronts tentatively finalise candidates

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With election fever gripping Ernakulam Assembly constituency, all the major political parties have almost finalised the names of their candidates. While Manu C Roy, son of senior journalist KM Roy, is likely to be the Left Democratic Front candidate, BJP has nearly zeroed in on CG Rajagopal as its candidate for the constituency.

Though the Congress is expected to finalise its candidate only on Friday, sources said Kochi Corporation Deputy Mayor T J Vinodh is the front-runner for Ernakulam seat, which is considered its bastion.

A lawyer by profession, Left candidate Manu has been the office-bearer of the Ernakulam Bar Association thrice. Ever since the bypoll date was announced, the LDF was in search of a Latin Catholic candidate. The LDF decided to field Manu though the name of Ron Bastian, son of former Ernakulam MLA Sebastian Paul, was also doing the rounds earlier. Ron had contested from the Ernakulam constituency in 2011.

The final date of filing nomination will end on September 30. The scrutiny of nominations will be held on October 1.