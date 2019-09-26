Kerala Tourism Facebook page is ‘most-liked’ in South Asia

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the virtual world also, Kerala Tourism is proving to be a runaway hit after the number of ‘likes’ on its official Facebook page eclipsed those of Tourism Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand by a fair margin.

The number of ‘likes’ on the Kerala Tourism’s FB page has tripled in the last two years to 34,81,239, thus eclipsing the popular social media platform of Tourism Malaysia (3.3 million), Visit Singapore (3.2 million) and Amazing Thailand (2.6 million). The Facebook pages of only three countries — Australia, USA and Dubai — are ahead of Kerala.

“The feat has been achieved via a sustained social media and digital media campaign, especially ‘Human by Nature’ video film,” said Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran.