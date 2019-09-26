LDF first off blocks, bickering in Congress, BJP still undecided

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Left Democratic Front (LDF) is once again off the blocks in finalising its candidate list for the October 21 bypolls in five assembly constituencies in the state even as bickering within the Congress has delayed its selection. BJP-led NDA too is yet to finalise its names.

While the CPM Thiruvananthapuram district secretariat has finalised the name of Corporation Mayor V K Prasanth for the Vattiyoorkavu seat, the party’s Alappuzha secretariat has selected DYFI state vice-president and CPM district secretariat member Manu C Pulikkal for the Aroor seat. In Ernakulam seat, name of Manu C Roy is more or less finalised as a Left-backed independent candidate.

In Manjeshwar, the LDF has tentatively finalised the name of C H Kunjambu, who is a CPM state committee member. For the Konni seat, the CPM Pathanamthitta district secretariat has decided to nominate DYFI state vice-president K U Janeesh Kumar.

The Muslim League has finalised the name of MC Kamaruddin for Manjeshwar. The Congress is expected to announce its candidate list on Friday.