Home States Kerala

Old couple on sinking St Thomas Island awaits transfer to safer place

The houses got power connection only 12 years ago. But by then, the residents had started migrating to other islands and to town.

Published: 26th September 2019 04:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2019 04:52 AM   |  A+A-

Christopher, 71, and Alice, 65, in front of their house on St Thomas Island in Kollam

By Sindu Choodan
Express News Service

KOLLAM: Near the confluence of Kallada river and Astamudi lake resides a couple, Alice, 65 and Christopher, 71, on the St Thomas Island at Koivila East. They have been living in their house number 341 on this island for the past 38 years. However, for the last 12 years, they have been the only inhabitants of this sinking island.

“Around 10 families were living here earlier. We came here when my youngest son was a year old. A few years ago, the houses started sinking and it was declared a flood zone area, after which, gradually, the other families left the island,” says Alice.

The houses got power connection only 12 years ago. But by then, the residents had started migrating to other islands and to town. Now house number 341 is the only house that remains with its inhabitants and a cat. The couple’s four children whose marriages were conducted here, have settled elsewhere.“We have a country boat in which we travel from here to the other side. Alice was suffering from breast cancer, she got fine after the tumour was removed. But that left her weak,” Christopher said.

“We want to leave this place as it is not safe. Since no one is ready to accept our land as it is of no use we are forced to stay here.  The only people who visit us here are our children, some passing tourists and partymen during elections,” he added.

The island falls under Koivila East ward number 11, under Thevalakkara gram panchayat. The recent flood had submerged most of the houses on the island.“Though during that time we were shifted to our relative’s place we did not receive any compensation which was provided to the flood victims,” said Alice.

“The representatives who visit us every time come with a new proposal and promises but nothing has been implemented,” she said. The couple are waiting to get out of the island and shift to a safer place. Meanwhile, a local body official leaves it to the couple to decide.

Koivila East ward member, Jose Henry, said that the fisher couple have many options to apply and move out. “The panchayat has been providing homes to the homeless and landless people under the state government’s LIFE mission. However, they have not applied for any of these benefits. We are still ready to provide any help to the couple. But they have to take some initiative,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajesh Kumar Sharma runs 'The Free School Under The Bridge' in Delhi's Yamuna Bank area. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Bridging the gap: Grocer runs free school on banks of Yamuna under a bridge
Chinmayanand case: Law student arrested for extortion after sufficient evidence found, says SIT
Gallery
With 'Bigg Boss' Hindi set to come back on the small screen soon, let us take a look at the contestants of past editions who made big bucks by getting locked inside the house.
From Sreesanth to Shweta Tiwari: Here are the highest paid celebrities of 'Bigg Boss' Hindi
Torrential rains hit the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad on September 24 lasting for over 12 hours. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Hyderabad sinks as city records highest September rainfall in 100 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp