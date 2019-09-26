Home States Kerala

Police arrest protesting Jacobite faction priests, evacuate believers from Kerala's Piravom Church

High drama as Ernakulam district administration breaks open disputed Piravom church; takes control.

Published: 26th September 2019 02:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2019 03:16 PM   |  A+A-

Piravom church protest

Believers being taken from the venue of agitation at Piravom church on Thursday. (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)

By Anuja Susan Varghese
Express News Service

PIRAVOM: Amid hours’ long tension and drama, the Ernakulam district administration on Thursday took control of the centuries-old St Mary’s Syrian Cathedral, some 35 km from Kochi, after the police arrested and removed senior priests and the faithful of the Jacobite faction, who have been camping inside the church premises for the last two days to prevent the Orthodox faction from entering the disputed church.

“We will enquire with the legal experts and will decide the next step. The district administration has taken over the church,” said Ernakulam Collector S Suhas.

The arrested priests of the Jacobite faction included metropolitans Elias Mar Athanasious, Geevarghese Mar Coorilos and Joseph Mar Gregorious, Metropolitan Trustee of the Jacobite church. The arrest followed talks held by the Ernakulam collector with the senior priests of the faction.

ALSO READ: Security beefed up after Orthodox faction attempts to enter Piravom Church

“The district administration and the collector had a discussion with us. They are helpless as they have to comply with the orders of the Kerala High Court. We understand their situation. Hence, we are cooperating with them and we have decided to court arrest with protest,” said Gregarious, before entering the police van along with other senior priests.

(Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)

Importantly, the district administration did not allow the Orthodox faction to enter the church.

Some 700-strong police force, including from neighbouring districts of Alappuzha and Idukki, had been closely guarding the site to prevent any drastic steps like suicide attempts by the Jacobite faction members since Thursday morning.

Earlier in the day, the dispute between the Orthodox and the Jacobite faction of the Malankara Church reached a flashpoint after the police, on the direction of the Kerala High Court, broke open the gates of the church  The High Court had issued a direction on Wednesday to arrest and remove all the Jacobites protesting inside the church.

Over 300 members of the Jacobite faction have been camping inside the disputed church for the last couple of days to prevent the Orthodox faction to conduct prayers at the disputed church.

(Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)

The Orthodox faction had been trying to enter the Piravom church following the Kerala High Court's direction last week to the police to provide protection to the faction to enter the church. In its 2017 order, the Supreme Court had ruled 1,100 parishes and their churches under the Malankara Church should be controlled by the Orthodox faction, as per the 1934 Malankara Church guidelines but the order has not been fully enforced due to resistance from the Jacobites.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
St Mary's Syrian Cathedral Jacobite faction Orthodox faction
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Families being evicted in Chintadripet under the Cooum restoration project on Friday | P Jawahar
Slum residents in Chennai evicted for Cooum restoration project
US-China trade deal won't happen before 2020 vote: JPMorgan CEO
Gallery
13 people died in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after intense rainfall lashed Pune on September 25. (Photo | Special arrangement)
SEE PICS | Rain fury leaves a trail of destruction in Pune
On the birth anniversary of Bollywood actor Dev Anand, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the 'Guide' actor. (File Photo | EPS)
Dev Anand birth anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of Bollywood's evergreen hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp