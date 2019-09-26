Home States Kerala

Rise in drug use alarming, says Governor Arif Mohammad Khan

The Governor was speaking at the three-day Asian Regional Forum Against Drugs which commenced in Kochi on Wednesday.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan has expressed concerns about the alarming increase in the use of drugs in Kerala as well as India at the Asian Regional Forum Against Drug (ARFAD). “In our own Kerala, which is known for its very high literacy, there has been a sharp increase in the use of drugs and narcotics. Sadly, Kochi ranks third in India for drug-related crimes. High consumption of alcohol and the number of suicides are equally worrying. The rates are so alarming that government measures alone may not be enough to control the damage,” he said here.

The Governor was speaking at the three-day Asian Regional Forum Against Drugs which commenced in Kochi on Wednesday. The event, organised by the Fourth Wave Foundation’s ‘Project Venda’ in partnership with the United Nations Office Against Drugs and Crime (UNODC), World Federation Against Drugs (WFAD) and the Commissionerate of Excise - Government of Kerala, aims to address the global increase in demand, supply and distribution of drugs.

Khan also emphasized the need for a social audit at the professional level to ensure a substance-free environment. He expects tech giants such as Infopark to lead such activities. He urged the youths to be aware of the gravity of the situation.

“We need young people with social commitment to effectively counter the menace. We need to review the provisions for balanced and integrated health and criminal justice responses to drug supply and demand,” he added.

