Youth tag helps Manu fight for LDF in Aroor

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: The CPM district committee recommended DYFI state vice-president and CPM district secretariat member Manu C Pulickal as the LDF candidate of Aroor Assembly constituency. CPM district secretariat meeting led by central committee member M V Govindan on Wednesday accepted his candidature and it will be handed over to the state committee.

The state committee will release the list after its approval in a few days. Manu, a native of Vayalar in Cherthala, is the general council member of Fisheries University and a member of the Youth Welfare Board. He was also the district panchayat member, SFI district president, DYFI district secretary and Kerala University syndicate member.

The name of Manu was in the list of probable candidates along with C B Chandrababu, P Chitharanjan and R Nazar. The district secretariat meeting accepted his candidature considering his age. The constituency is crucial to the LDF in the by-election because it is its sitting seat.

DYFI VP and CPM leader

DYFI state vice-president and CPM district secretariat member, the name of Manu was in the list of probable candidates from the constituency along with C B Chandrababu, P Chitharanjan and R Nazar. Age played a major role in his selection as the LDF nominee for Aroor.