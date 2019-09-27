Amritanandamayi’s 66th birthday fete today: Tech-enabling centre to be set up

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will inaugurate Mata Amritanandamayi’s 66th birthday celebrations at Mata Amritanandamayi Math here at Amritapuri in Kollam on Friday. A slew of charity initiatives including a technology enabling centre for the state will be launched here.

The Math will launch the Kerala centre as per the vision of the Government of India’s Department of Science and Technology to have one centre per state to serve as an ecosystem for technology development. The centre will be set up on the Amritapuri campus of Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham for network researchers, institutes, national laboratories and industrialists to help researchers with market studies, characterising and scaling of innovations to fit the needs of the government, MSMEs, NGOs and corporates, a release said.

Amrita Keerti Award will be presented to Vattaparambil Gopinathan Pillai. The award has been instituted for outstanding contributions in the fields of spirituality, philosophy, science, and literature.As part of the birthday celebrations, Amrita School of Sustainable Development will be opened on the Amrita University campus. The Math will also sponsor 400 free heart surgeries. The institution has provided free medical care to more than 47 lakh patients so far at a cost of more than `670 cr.