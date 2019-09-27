Cocon to help police evolve new strategy to check, flag darknet browsers in Kerala

By Express News Service

KOCHI: From delivering drugs to offering child pornographic content, international rackets have started to cater to the demands of internet users in the state who are using darknet.

The arrest of 32 persons in the state for watching child pornography this year is just a tip of the iceberg as Kerala Police have spread a dragnet in association with Interpol to flag browsers who are into child pornography. The international event on cybersecurity, ‘Cocon’, being held here on September 27 and 28 will specifically focus on online child abuse and the need to have an efficient system to track those browsing child porn sites. “Cocon will have an exclusive platform where international experts, mainly from Interpol, will discuss the strategies that need to be put in place to check child pornography,” said ADGP Manoj Abraham, who is also the head of Cyberdome.

He said Cocon has emerged as a platform for the state police to seal new relations with global experts. “All sorts of crimes are shifting to the digital world. The number of house break-ins, robberies and thefts has decreased while the number of cyber crimes has grown up drastically,” said Manoj. The latest investigation tool - ‘Internet Crimes Against Children and Child Online Protective Services’ had helped the police track online users of child abuse material, he said.