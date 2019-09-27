Home States Kerala

Galupa Homeland, Amritavanam projects launched on the occasion

Various programmes were inaugurated on Thursday to mark the 66th birthday of Mata Amritanandamayi which will be celebrated on Friday.

Published: 27th September 2019 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2019 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: Various programmes were inaugurated on Thursday to mark the 66th birthday of Mata Amritanandamayi which will be celebrated on Friday. Nine books were released in a specially prepared venue in Amritapuri on Thursday.

The published books contain selected lectures and visions of Amma. Kerala University vice-chairman Mahadevan Pillai, New Indian Express CEO Lakshmi Menon, Amrita Keerthi Award recipients K V Sridevi and Vattaparambil Gopinatha Pillai were presented the books which were released by Amma during the ceremony.Amritavanam, an initiative launched by AYUDH was also launched on the same day. The Galupa Homeland project launched by Amrita - Australia has also begun. The project aims to maintain cultural connection and empower young women and children of indigenous tribes in northern Australia.

