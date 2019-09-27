Govt disbands special team of revenue officials formed by former Sub-Collector

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: Revenue Divisional Officers who go by the book find it an uphill task to survive in Idukki.

If they act tough against encroachers and land mafia, they are shunted out within no time. The latest incident is the transfer of Devikulam Sub-Collector and RDO Renu Raj on Wednesday.

She is the fourth RDO to be transferred since the LDF Government came into power. A day after Renu was transferred, the 12-member special team of revenue officials appointed by her to solve land issues in Munnar and Chinnakkanal areas and evict encroachers was disbanded by the government.

The team included three revenue officers from Devikulam taluk, three from Udumbanchola and surveyors from RDO’s office and the senior superintendent.

Renu had reportedly cracked down on the ‘land mafia’ operating in Devikulam taluk.

She had evicted encroachments from Munnar and Chinnakkanal besides sending stop memos to illegal constructions in the area. The step had raised the hackles of local politicians.