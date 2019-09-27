Protesters plant flags at HQ of Kandanad east diocese

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Jacobite faction protested in front of the headquarters of Kandanad East Diocese of the Orthodox faction in Muvattupuzha on Thursday following the events which unfolded at Piravom. Jacobite believers entered the premises of the headquarters and planted their flags near a cross in front of the chapel.

The Jacobite faction has decided to meet the Governor in the coming days to explain to him the plight of the believers. “Truth has not been heard, even the High Court did not listen to our version. Justice has been denied to us,” said Metropolitan Elias Mar Athanasious. “We have not decided when to meet the Governor. But we will meet him soon,” said priest trustee of the Jacobite Church Fr Sleeba Paul Vattavelil.