RSS to coordinate poll campaign of NDA candidates

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Determined to make a breakthrough this time, the RSS state leadership has decided to coordinate campaigning of NDA candidates for the upcoming by-elections. A recent meeting of top office-bearers of the Sangh Parivar decided that the BJP would have to make a breakthrough and win at least two seats.

The organisation has also chalked out specific details of each constituency. Entire coordination of the elections will be done by RSS senior pracharak and BJP state organising secretary M Ganeshan. While the RSS leadership will not be at the forefront of the campaign, all back-room operations will be carried out by the organisation. However, door-to-door campaigning will be conducted by a team led by local BJP leaders, said a BJP source.

RSS vibhaghpracharaks (regional heads) will be heading the campaign in their respective areas and will coordinate with lower-level leaders in addition to monitoring day-to-day developments. The Sangh Parivar was left red-faced after the loss of Kummanam Rajasekharan in the last general elections from Thiruvananthapuram constituency. The RSS does not want a repeat of the same scenario at Vattiyoorkavu. The recent outburst of BJP’s former Pala mandalam president Binu Pulikkakandam that there was a massive transfer of votes from the BJP to the UDF has also led to the RSS taking over the entire election coordination, right from planning to execution.

“Let the Sangh Parivar take up the mantle. The feedback from the grass-root level will be highly beneficial for the BJP. Also, there will be a structured form of campaigning which will help the party get the necessary leverage,” a senior BJP leader told Express.

Kochi: The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) core committee meeting held here on Thursday has submitted the list of probable candidates for by-elections to the five Assembly seats, which are to be held on October 21, to the central leadership. Party sources said names of eight leaders, including Kummanam Rajasekharan, K Surendran, V V Rajesh and Sobha Surendran, were submitted to the central leadership for final nod.