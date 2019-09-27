SC orders demolition of Maradu flats, asks Kerala govt to pay Rs 25 lakh interim compensation to affected families

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday ordered demolition of four apartment complexes constructed at Kochi’s Maradu in violation of Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) notifications in Ernakulam.

A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra asked the state government to pay Rs 25 lakh interim compensation to affected families within four weeks.

The court also issued a notice to the builders/promoters of the illegal apartment complexes.

Accepting the action plan submitted by the Kerala Chief Secretary to the apex court, 138 days have been given to demolish the illegal structure and after that, a compliance report will be filed.

Senior advocate Harish Salve appearing for Kerala Government told the bench that a total of Rs 100 Crore will be required to compensate the residents of Maradu flats.

ALSO READ | Maradu flats: Resident approaches NHRC against government decision

On this, the court said, "Residents will have to be compensated immediately. These people must have some shelter. They should get compensation at the earliest."

The court fixed Rs 25 lakh amount to be paid to each resident immediately and the rest will be decided by the committee to be set up by the Kerala Government later.

The court also gave liberty to the state to recover money from builders/promoters later.

The court had in July dismissed a plea filed by the realtors, seeking a review of its May 8 order and had directed that these buildings be removed within a month as they were constructed in a notified CRZ, which was part of the tidally-influenced water body in Kerala.