Home States Kerala

Theft of hard disks from under-construction Vikrant: NIA takes over probe

Decision to hand over probe into theft of hard disks from the aircraft carrier taken after an agency team held discussions with state police; police FIR to be re-registered and filed before NIA Court

Published: 27th September 2019 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2019 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

Aircraft carrier Vikrant being constructed by Cochin Shipyard. | (File | EPS)

Aircraft carrier Vikrant being constructed by Cochin Shipyard. | (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the probe into the theft of hard disks from country’s first indigenous aircraft carrier (IAC) Vikrant being built at Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) here. 

The decision to hand over the probe to the NIA was taken after an agency team held discussions with Kerala Police which had launched an investigation as CSL lodged a complaint of theft with Kochi city police on September 16.

“We have received an official communique from NIA headquarters in Delhi approving the takeover of the probe. A preliminary inquiry was conducted based on the case registered by Kerala,” said an NIA officer. 
The police FIR will be re-registered and filed before the NIA court in Kochi.

In fact, Kerala Police recommended an NIA probe into the theft considering the national security angle in the theft of hard disks that contained data on the Integrated Platform Management System (IPMS) for the vessel which was developed by Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) jointly with Italy-based GE-Avio.

ALSO READ | Theft on Vikrant: Why weak sections were invoked, ask legal experts

It was TNIE that first reported the national security and espionage angle in the theft in reports published on September 19 and September 20.

The IPMS was exclusively designed, manufactured and tested at BHEL Bengaluru jointly with GE-Avio.

It has a state-of-the-art Automatic Power Management System and the company started integrating it into the vessel after conducting a final Integrated Factory Acceptance Test (IFAT) protocol which was attended by experts of Indian Navy and Cochin Shipyard.

The IPMS is a system used onboard ships and submarines for real-time monitoring and control of the vessel’s hull, mechanical, electrical and damage-control machinery and systems.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vikrant NIA IAC Vikrant Cochin Shipyard Limited Indian Navy
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Then FM Manmohan Singh giving the final touches to the Budget papers. (File Photo | PTI)
Did you know these facts about India's former PM, Manmohan Singh?
Rupa Gurunath is expected to be elected as TNCA’s new president
N Srinivasan's daughter becomes Tamil Nadu Cricket Association's first female President!
Gallery
13 people died in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after intense rainfall lashed Pune on September 25. (Photo | Special arrangement)
SEE PICS | Rain fury leaves a trail of destruction in Pune
On the birth anniversary of Bollywood actor Dev Anand, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the 'Guide' actor. (File Photo | EPS)
Dev Anand birth anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of Bollywood's evergreen hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp