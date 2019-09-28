Home States Kerala

Distressed Maradu residents demand better compensation

Say they will ‘try their best’ to resist any relocation move; some question logic behind verdict.

Published: 28th September 2019 04:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2019 04:58 AM   |  A+A-

As their last hope for a relief shattered with the Supreme Court verdict on Friday, the residents of Holy Faith H2O remain clueless about their future | A Sanesh

By Kiran Narayanan
Express News Service

KOCHI: Residents of Maradu flats are distressed and clueless about what’s in store for them. While they have agreed to the interim compensation plan, the residents are demanding a better compensation package and rehabilitation for the time being.

“We won’t leave until we receive the compensation we deserve. The government should allocate the amount as per the Right to Fair Compensation Act, 2013. If it tries to shift us to a godown-like facility, we will try our best to resist,” said Shamusudheen Karunagappally, president, Holy Faith H2O Residents’ Association. Many flat owners are apprehensive about the verdict’s practicality.

“If the builders move court saying they are bankrupt, how will the government obtain the money from them? And if we are forced to shift our belongings from our apartments in the coming days, how will the expert committee led by a retired judge assess the compensation amount we are owed?” asked Issac K, a resident of Holy Faith H2O. Some also question the logic behind the verdict. “Though we will take the compensation amount, we won’t agree to the illogical verdict.

Moreover, since the SC has already ordered the government to get the compensation amount from builders, there is no point in demolishing the buildings. Besides, the builders will be able to build new highrises at the same location in future,” said George Kovoor, president, Jain Coral Cove Residents’ Association.

‘We stand with customers’

The builders said they would stand with their customers. “We are awaiting more clarification on the verdict. We will stand with our customers and not run away from our responsibilities. Our residents know this,” said J Paul Raj, director, Alfa Ventures Pvt Ltd.

After-effects worry some

Builders are also concerned about the after-effects of the verdict. “If more apartments added up to the list of CRZ violations, it will create unending troubles for both residents and builders. With the prevailing economic crisis, the demolition will have a lasting effect on the sector,” said a member of the Kochi chapter of Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India.

District admin set to execute verdict

Post SC verdict, the district administration has started preparatory works to rehabilitate the residents. “We will finalise the plan very soon. As the Supreme Court has accepted the time-frame submitted by the government, we have to stick to it. Considering the logistics and other requirements, a few aspects need work. A few locations have been identified to rehabilitate residents. We will finalise them by Saturday,” said Snehil Kumar Singh, Fort Kochi Sub-Collector who was recently given additional charge as secretary of Maradu municipality.

