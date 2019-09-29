KV Thomas tipped for AICC general secretary post

Arun Lakshman By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister KV Thomas is all set to become AICC general secretary. and he will be given organisational responsibility of a prominent state.

“KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran has taken the initiative in this regard after Thomas was sulking after he was not given renomination from the Ernakulam Lok Sabha seat, besides being overlooked for the assembly seat. Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala and Oommen Chandy both supported the move,” a senior party leader told TNSE.

Sources indicated that Chandy will be relieved of his national organisational responsibilities and will focus more on Kerala politics. Senior leader PC Chacko, who is currently the in-charge of Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee, will also be shifting base to Kerala.

“I am a loyal Congressman and don’t know whether the party is considering me for such a responsibility. Until now, I have not received any intimation regarding this. Presently I will concentrate on the campaign to ensure the victory of our candidate from Ernakulam constituency,” Thomas told TNSE.

Further, they said Chennithala had forwarded a letter to party supremo Sonia Gandhi, urging her to consider the five-time former MP to the AICC general secretary post.

“The party will accommodate Thomas in a respectable position, I can’t reveal more on the nature of the responsibilities he will be tasked with. Party postings will be decided by the party chief,” Mullappally told Express. Thomas had been a minister in Kerala as well as in the Manmohan Singh-led UPA Government at the Centre. He served as an MLA from 2001- 2009.

As chairman of the all-powerful Public Accounts Committee( PAC) during the stint of Narendra Modi I Government, the academic-turned politico was a powerful voice whose open stand on crucial issues had left the ruling dispensation squirming. Sonia’s return to the party’s helm too helped resurrect Thomas’ political fortunes.