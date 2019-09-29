Home States Kerala

KV Thomas tipped for AICC general secretary post

 Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister K V Thomas is all set to become  AICC general secretary.and he will be given organisational responsibility of a prominent state.

Published: 29th September 2019 03:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2019 03:46 AM   |  A+A-

Former Ernakulam MP KV Thomas

KV Thomas (File photo| EPS)

By Arun Lakshman
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister KV Thomas is all set to become  AICC general secretary. and he will be given organisational responsibility of a prominent state.
“KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran has taken the initiative in this regard after Thomas was sulking after he was not given renomination from the Ernakulam Lok Sabha seat, besides being overlooked for the assembly seat. Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala and Oommen Chandy both supported the move,” a senior party leader told TNSE.

Sources indicated that Chandy will be relieved of his national organisational responsibilities and will focus more on Kerala politics. Senior leader PC Chacko, who is currently the in-charge of Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee, will also be shifting base to Kerala. 

“I am a loyal Congressman and don’t know whether the party is considering me for such a responsibility. Until now, I have not received any intimation regarding this. Presently I will concentrate on the campaign to ensure the victory of our candidate from Ernakulam constituency,” Thomas told TNSE.
Further, they said Chennithala had  forwarded a letter to party supremo Sonia Gandhi, urging her to consider the five-time former MP to the  AICC general secretary post. 

“The party will accommodate Thomas in a respectable position, I can’t reveal more on the nature of the responsibilities he will be tasked with. Party postings will be decided by the party chief,”  Mullappally told Express. Thomas had been a minister in Kerala as well as in the Manmohan Singh-led UPA Government at the Centre. He served as an MLA from 2001- 2009. 

As chairman of the all-powerful Public Accounts Committee( PAC) during the stint of Narendra Modi I Government, the academic-turned politico was a powerful voice whose open stand on crucial issues had left the ruling dispensation squirming. Sonia’s return to the party’s helm too helped resurrect Thomas’ political fortunes.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KV Thomas AICC general secretary congress
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OnePlus TV
OH MY GIZMO | First impression of OnePlus TV Q1 and Q1 pro
13 people died in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after intense rainfall lashed Pune on September 25. (Photo | Special arrangement)
22 killed and nearly 16,000 rescued in Pune following heavy rains
Gallery
Lata Mangeshkar, who turns 90 today was born in Indore, British India. (Photo | PTI)
Lata jee turns 90!: A photo tribute to India's Melody Queen on her special day
BARFI (2012): Though his name was Murphy, people called him Barfi. The caring and loving Ranbir Kapoor in the film left the audience awed with his stellar performance as the dumb, mute, yet full of positivity, Barfi. (Photo | IMDB)
IN PICS | Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor: 6 performances of the Bollywood superstar you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp