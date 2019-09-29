Home States Kerala

PJ Joseph’s machinations resulted in unexpected defeat, says Jose Tom

Tom alleged that the statement given by Joy Abraham, who is a supporter of Joseph, on the polling day was intended to create confusion among voters.

Published: 29th September 2019 03:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2019 03:38 AM   |  A+A-

In happier times: UDF's Jose Tom meeting KC(M) working chairman P J Joseph at the latter’s resident in Thodupuzha, Idukki, on Wednesday

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Unleashing a scathing attack on Kerala Congress (M) acting chairman P J Joseph, UDF candidate Jose Tom Pulikunnel, who tasted a surprise defeat in the Pala bypoll, alleged that Joseph was the real villain behind the poll debacle. 

I have not responded so far. However, Joseph has been trying to blame me for the poll drubbing. Hence, I am forced to reveal his agenda that ensured the defeat of the UDF candidate. A win for the UDF in Pala would have made the Kerala Congress stronger with three MLAs and two MPs. This would have provided Jose K Mani an upper hand. Naturally, the Election Commission will recognise us. However, Joseph sabotaged this move by making unwarranted comments since the declaration of the candidate,” he said.

Tom alleged that the statement given by Joy Abraham, who is a supporter of Joseph, on the polling day was intended to create confusion among voters. “Joy stayed away from the poll campaign. Joseph stated that he was willing to allow the party symbol and we refused it. This was intended to create an impression that there were serious problems in the party. Joseph, Joy and others made provocative comments on news channels. They are alleging that Jose K Mani is immature,” he said, urging the UDF to probe the actions of Joseph that led to the shocking defeat in Pala.
 

TAGS
Kerala Congress (M) Pala bypoll PJ Joseph Jose Tom
