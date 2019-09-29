Home States Kerala

Sister Mariam Thresia to become third Kerala woman to be canonised at Vatican

Breaking the shackles of gender stereotypes, Sister Thresia founded the Congregation of the Holy Family, which was officially accepted in 1914.

Published: 29th September 2019 10:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2019 10:26 PM   |  A+A-

Image of Vatican City used for representational purpose

Image of Vatican City used for representational purpose (File | AP)

By ANI

KERALA: The state of Kerala, which is considered the 'cradle of Christianity' in South Asia, is on its way to becoming a 'cradle of Saints' with the canonisation of Sister Mariam Thresia slated to be held next month. She is the fourth from the state who will be attaining sainthood, of which two were women.

Sister Thresia will be canonised by Pope Francis on October 13 this year at Vatican.

Breaking the shackles of gender stereotypes, Sister Thresia founded the Congregation of the Holy Family, which was officially accepted in 1914.

Speaking to ANI, Sister Udaya of the Congregation of the Holy Family said: "In earlier times, there were a lot of restrictions on women in Kerala.

They were not allowed to enter another person's house. But Mariam Thresia, born in 1876, was very bold and courageous. The restrictions did not deter her and she continued providing healthcare and educational facilities to people more than 100 years ago."

Following a period of hardship, people started calling her a "woman of grace", said Sister Udaya. "There was a lot of acceptance. Later, the church found that she was genuine and allowed her to start the Congregation of the Holy Family."

On July 1 this year, Pope Francis formally approved her canonisation at an ordinary public consistory of cardinals on causes of canonisation at the Vatican.

"On October 13, we will have a mass and offer prayers at Kuzhikkattussery, where she was buried in 1926," said Sister Udaya.

Prior to this, Vatican had declared three Kerala-born Indian Catholics, including Sister Alphonsa, Sister Euphrasia and Father Kuriakose Elias Chavara, as Saints.

"Joseph Vithayathil, the co-founder of the congregation will also attain it soon," claimed Sister Udaya.

Since the time Saint Thomas came to India in 852 AD, Christianity has been growing exponentially, she added.

Sister Ruby, from the same congregation, echoed similar sentiments and said, "In Kerala, people have been following the religion for the last 2,000 years when Jesus Christ came to the world along with his disciples. One amongst them came to India and because of that people are living a saintly life here."

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed happiness over the canonisation of Mariam Thresia.

Calling it a matter of pride, Modi, said, "It is a matter of pride for every Indian that on coming October 13, his holiness Pope Francis will declare Sister Mariam Thresia a saint. I pay heartfelt tributes to Sister Mariam Thresia."

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sister Mariam Thresia Thrissur sister sainthood Thrissur sisters vatican Thrissur christianity Congregation of the Holy Family
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO | First impression of OnePlus 7T smartphone
WATCH: Mangaluru celebrates Navratri by doing this unique 'Tiger Dance'
Gallery
An artisan gives finishing touches to an idol of Goddess Durga for sale ahead of Durga Puja festival in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)
India gears up for Durga Puja celebrations
As India is all set to celebrate 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, we take a look at actors who essayed the role of Gandhi with elan. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab and PTI)
'Hey Ram' to 'Lage Raho Munna Bhai': 10 times Mahatma Gandhi was brought alive on screen
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp