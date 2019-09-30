Home States Kerala

12 Tamil Nadu natives injured after jeep falls into gorge in Idukki

​Rescue operations were initiated by shopkeepers and local residents who rushed to the spot hearing the sound.

Published: 30th September 2019 10:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2019 10:00 AM   |  A+A-

The jeep that fell into a gorge near Chinnakkanal waterfall.

The jeep that fell into a gorge near Chinnakkanal waterfall. | ( Photo | EPS )

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: As many as 12 people were injured after a jeep carrying Tamil Nadu natives fell into a 200-ft-deep gorge near Chinnakkanal here around 7.30 am on Sunday. The condition of five people, who have been admitted to the Medical College Hospitals, in Theni and Kottayam, is said to be serious.

The jeep was heading from Bodimettu to Koviloor. However, while negotiating a curve near the Chinnakkanal waterfall, the driver lost control over the vehicle and it overturned into the gorge.

Rescue operations were initiated by shopkeepers and local residents who rushed to the spot hearing the sound. The injured were taken to the general hospital in Munnar by the police team from Santhanpara station.

However, Ganapathi, Manikandan, Amaravathy, Jayanthi and Selvaraj, who suffered injuries on head and spinal cord, have been admitted to the Medical College Hospitals in Theni and Kottayam.

