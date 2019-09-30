Ekm-Velankanni train to operate twice a week from Kollam

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: More train services will be made available from Kollam station once the construction of the pit-line is completed.



Several train services have been extended to Kollam station for the ease of the passengers here, said N K Premachandran, MP.

The announcement was made after a high-level meeting with the general manager and senior officials of the Southern Railway on Sunday.



The Railway Board has approved a proposal to run the Ernakulam-Velankanni special train twice a week regularly, the MP said.



Based on the request made by the MP to arrange a morning train service till Kollam from Thiruvananthapuram, the board has extended the service of Nagercoil-Thiruvananthapuram Passenger train which arrives at the capital around 8.30 am to Kollam.