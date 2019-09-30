Home States Kerala

Hunger strike against ban on night traffic gains momentum, four more youths held in Kerala

The protesters are seeking to lift the ban which, according to them, would impair connectivity to the district. 

Published: 30th September 2019 09:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2019 09:59 AM   |  A+A-

Members of Janamaithri police, Sultan Bathery, Wayanad, expressing solidarity with people protesting against the night traffic ban on the NH-766 stretch passing through Karnataka’s Bandipur National Park

By Express News Service

KALPETTA: Police on Sunday arrested four more youths who participated in the indefinite hunger strike against the ban on night traffic on the Bandipur route at Swathandra Maidan in Sultan Bathery. The youths — Lijo Johny (DYFI), C K Musthafa (Youth League), R Rajesh (Youth Congress) and Sinish Varkey (Yuva Morcha) — were shifted to a private hospital as their conditions deteriorated.

The hunger strike by National Highway 766 Transport Protection Action Committee began five days ago in the district and gained strength as several political youth organisations and people from all walks of life lent their support to the movement through rallies and demonstrations.

DYFI vice-president M S Shebin, Yuva Morcha district president Prasanth Malabayal, Youth Congress Sultan Bathery block vice president Rinu John and Youth League mandalam president Aziz Vegur took turns to stage the sit-in at the venue.

Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi Youth Wing president Shamsad has also expressed solidarity to the hunger strike.

On Monday, farmers of Wayanad, under the aegis of various organisations, will take out a protest march to Kerala-Karnataka border at Moolahalli. 

Also, UDF leaders from the district will meet Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi to discuss the issue in New Delhi on Monday.  Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and an all-party delegate will meet union ministers in connection with the issue in New Delhi on October 1.

Arrested, shifted

The youths—Lijo Johny (DYFI), CK Musthafa (Youth League), R Rajesh (Youth Congress) and Sinish Varkey (Yuva Morcha)—were arrested and shifted to a private hospital as their condition deteriorated

